20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor

Special Correspondent
August 24, 2022 20:06 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The POCSO Special Court Judge has awarded 20 years imprisonment to a youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to prosecution, P. Rajesh, 30, of Perumalpuram sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 2013 and the Palayamkottai All Women Police subsequently arrested him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Special Court Judge awarded 20 years imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs. 5,000 on Rajesh on Wednesday.

