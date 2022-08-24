20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor
TIRUNELVELI
The POCSO Special Court Judge has awarded 20 years imprisonment to a youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
According to prosecution, P. Rajesh, 30, of Perumalpuram sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 2013 and the Palayamkottai All Women Police subsequently arrested him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Special Court Judge awarded 20 years imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs. 5,000 on Rajesh on Wednesday.
