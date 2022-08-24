Madurai

20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor

TIRUNELVELI

The POCSO Special Court Judge has awarded 20 years imprisonment to a youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to prosecution, P. Rajesh, 30, of Perumalpuram sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 2013 and the Palayamkottai All Women Police subsequently arrested him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Special Court Judge awarded 20 years imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs. 5,000 on Rajesh on Wednesday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2022 8:10:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/20-year-jail-term-for-sexually-assaulting-minor/article65806352.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY