20-year jail sentence for man in sexual assault case

June 01, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

An accused in a case of sexual abuse of a mentally ill girl was awarded 20 years of imprisonment. The sentencing came within 100 days of reporting of the crime.

When the case came up for final hearing before the POCSO Special Court, the Judge ordered the accused, V. Manikandan,,32, of Sattur to undergo imprisonment for 20 years.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal said the case was reported on February 2 and All Women Police Station Inspector of Police Devamadha, who investigated the case, filed the final chargesheet within 42 days in the court.

The SP said the Inspector ensured that witnesses appeared before the court to tender evidence in the case within a short span of time and also ably-assisted the affected person, which resulted in expeditious hearing of the case.

