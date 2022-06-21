Man receives 20-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting Dalit girl

The Special Court for POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act cases has awarded 20 years of imprisonment to a youth for sexually assaulting a Dalit girl.

According to prosecution M. Praveen Kumar, 27, of Anna Nagar in Alangulam in Tenkasi district sexually assaulted a girl from a village near Alangulam. Based on a complaint from the victim’s family, he was arrested by the Alangulam All Women Police.

The Judicial Magistrate of Special Court for POCSO Act cases Anbu Selvi awarded 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on Tuesday.