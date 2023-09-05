20 village panchayats get vehicles for garbage collection from households

September 05, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu handed over ₹94.70 lakh-worth tractor and electric vehicles to be used for solid waste management in village panchayats.

The vehicles, sanctioned by the Department of Rural Development, will be used in 20 village panchayats. The vehicles - eight big tractors, two small tractors and 10 electric vehicles - will be used to collect degradable and non-degradable waste from the households.

“Of the 204 village panchayats in Tirunelveli district, 20 rural local bodies have received these vehicles in the first phase. The vehicles will help in better solid waste management practices in the villages,” Mr. Thangam Thennarasu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After garlanding the statue of martyr V.O. Chidambaram at his memorial on Exhibition Ground here, Mr. Thangam Thennarasu informed that the State government had allocated ₹10 lakh for creating facilities and keeping books in the memorial to help students preparing for competitive examinations.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.