July 07, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

Unidentified persons stole 20 sovereigns of gold from the house of a nurse in Kattambomman Street here on Wednesday night.

Police said that S. Vignesh Babu, and his parents were at home even as his wife had gone for night duty at the Primary Health Centre here.

When the family woke up on Thursday morning, they found that the front door of the house was open and gold jewellery worth ₹6 lakh was missing.