Despite heavy police bandobust on Sunday on the occasion of Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja, two unidentified persons managed to escape after robbing an elderly woman of 20 sovereigns of gold chain near Narimedu here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that O. Banumathi (58) of Athikulam was walking near a higher secondary school when bike-borne robbers followed her and yanked her gold chain and fled the scene at around 3 p.m. Tallakulam police have registered a case.