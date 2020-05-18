20 shops sealed in Dindigul

DINDIGUL

At least 20 shops, including seven mobile showrooms, were sealed by the civic and police authorities on charges of not adhering to the social distancing norms on Monday.

Following certain relaxations announced by the State government to the curfew due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 34 types of shops and establishments were given a go-ahead to open and resume sales/service to the people.

The officials had cautioned the people and the shopkeepers to beware of the consequences of the COVID-19 virus and be safe while travelling outside.

When the officials received complaints, in a joint operation, they found that 20 shops, including a tea shop, a lorry booking agency, one jewellery shop, four grocery stores in the city limits, had neglected the norms. After serving notice on them, the officials sealed the shops.

The officials also fined ₹ 100 each so far against 3,184 people for not wearing face mask while moving in public space. They urged the people to wear the mask, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizers at vantage locations in the city.