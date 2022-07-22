20 out of 142 petitions disposed of

TIRUNELVELI

Special grievance meet, ‘Makkalai Thaedi Mayor’ for wards 1, 2, 13 and 14, all under Thatchanallur Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation, was held at the urban civic body’s tax collection centre near Thatchanallur Flyover on Friday.

Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy received 142 petitions seeking old age pension, name transfer for drinking water connection and property tax, building plan approval, copy of building plan, tax fixation, vacant land tax fixation, new drinking water connection and permission to set up Aavin milk parlour.

Of this, 20 petitions – seven for name transfer of drinking water connection, two for name transfer of property tax, three for vacant land tax, five for drinking water connection and three for building plan approval – were cleared immediately.

When the Mayor inspected the overhead tanks near the tax collection centre near the Azhaganeri panchayat union primary school and at Ananthapuram, he instructed the officials to carry out repairs in the water tanks and planted tree saplings near the water tanks.

Executive Engineer L.K. Bhaskar and Assistant Commissioner (In-Charge), Thatchanallur Lenin were present.