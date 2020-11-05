20 Madurai students eligible to apply for 7.5% reservation

A total of 20 government students from Madurai district have been identified as eligible to apply under 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students in undergraduate MBBS admissions.

Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan attested the bonafide certificates of students on Thursday, confirming that all these students studied in government schools from Classes 6 to 12.

S. Vennila Devi, district coordinator for government-sponsored NEET training, said 31 government school students from the district, including repeaters, had qualified in the NEET examination. “However, only 20 students were found to be eligible for applying under the 7.5% horizontal reservation, as the rules mandate that only students who had studied in government schools continuously from Classes 6 to 12 can apply under the 7.5% horizontal reservation,” she said.

Tamil Nadu Private School Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff Association (Government-Aided Schools) released a statement on Thursday, urging the government to extend the reservation benefits to the students of government-aided schools too.

The School Education department will conduct a camp on Friday and Monday to help these students upload their documents and apply for medical seats under the reservation, she added.

Around 560 government and government-aided school students from the district have applied for the free government-sponsored NEET training for this academic year. The number has almost doubled when compared to last year, say officials.

Mr. Swaminathan attributed the increase in the number of students registering for free coaching classes to the introduction of the 7.5% horizontal reservation. “Also, there is more awareness of the government-sponsored NEET training among students,” he added.