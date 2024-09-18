ADVERTISEMENT

₹20-lakh worth beedi leaves seized in Thoothukudi

Published - September 18, 2024 08:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Coastal Security Group police have seized ₹20 lakh–worth beedi leaves even as the smugglers were about to take it to Sri Lanka by boat on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Following information about the smuggling of beedi leaves from Thalamuthu Nagar beach to Sri Lanka, the Coastal Security Police, led by Inspector Cyrus, were patrolling along this area on Tuesday night. When they spotted a mini cargo vehicle parked near the beach with several bundles, the police rushed towards the vehicle even as the occupants managed to escape.

 The police seized the vehicle with 40 bundles of beedi leaves, each weighing 40 Kg, and the seized goods were hand over to the Department of Customs.

 Further investigations are on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US