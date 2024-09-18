₹20-lakh worth beedi leaves seized in Thoothukudi

The Coastal Security Group police have seized ₹20 lakh–worth beedi leaves even as the smugglers were about to take it to Sri Lanka by boat on Tuesday night.

Following information about the smuggling of beedi leaves from Thalamuthu Nagar beach to Sri Lanka, the Coastal Security Police, led by Inspector Cyrus, were patrolling along this area on Tuesday night. When they spotted a mini cargo vehicle parked near the beach with several bundles, the police rushed towards the vehicle even as the occupants managed to escape.

The police seized the vehicle with 40 bundles of beedi leaves, each weighing 40 Kg, and the seized goods were hand over to the Department of Customs.

Further investigations are on.