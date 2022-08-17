₹20 lakh-worth beedi leaves seized in Thoothukudi

Sudhakar P. THOOTHUKUDI
August 17, 2022 18:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Coastal Security Group police seized ₹20 lakh-worth beedi leaves when they were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka from Vellaipatti coast near here in the small hours of Wednesday.

After Sri Lanka plunged into an unprecedented economic crisis, prices of essential commodities, medicines, pesticides, tobacco products and narcotic substances are skyrocketing in the island nation to encourage smuggling of goods like rice, groceries, fuel, tobacco products, beedi leaves, ganja, etc., from Tamil Nadu.

The Coastal Security Group police, led by Sub-Inspector Radhakrishnan, who were patrolling along Vellaipatti coast, saw a few persons loading bags onto a country boat anchored at a distance from the beach.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On seeing the police, the smugglers dropped the bags, containing beedi leaves, into the sea and escaped in the boat. Besides recovering the bags floating on the sea, the police team also seized bundles of beedi leaves kept on the beach. In all, the police seized 28 bags of beedi leaves, weighing 2,500 kg and worth about ₹20 lakh.

The Coastal Security Group police are on the lookout for the smugglers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app