₹20 lakh-worth beedi leaves seized in Thoothukudi

Coastal Security Group police seized ₹20 lakh-worth beedi leaves when they were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka from Vellaipatti coast near here in the small hours of Wednesday.

After Sri Lanka plunged into an unprecedented economic crisis, prices of essential commodities, medicines, pesticides, tobacco products and narcotic substances are skyrocketing in the island nation to encourage smuggling of goods like rice, groceries, fuel, tobacco products, beedi leaves, ganja, etc., from Tamil Nadu.

The Coastal Security Group police, led by Sub-Inspector Radhakrishnan, who were patrolling along Vellaipatti coast, saw a few persons loading bags onto a country boat anchored at a distance from the beach.

On seeing the police, the smugglers dropped the bags, containing beedi leaves, into the sea and escaped in the boat. Besides recovering the bags floating on the sea, the police team also seized bundles of beedi leaves kept on the beach. In all, the police seized 28 bags of beedi leaves, weighing 2,500 kg and worth about ₹20 lakh.

The Coastal Security Group police are on the lookout for the smugglers.