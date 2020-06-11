20 fresh cases recorded in Madurai

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

Twenty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 363.

The fresh cases include a 29-year-old man who had travelled from Oman to Kannur, Kerala, by flight recently and then to Madurai by car. Collector T.G. Vinay said he was quarantined in a facility. Five persons from Anuppanadi, including a 69-year-old man who is diabetic, tested positive. All of them were in contact with a positive person.

A 28-year-old man, who had travelled from Madurai to Chennai by flight, also tested positive. Cases were also reported from Sellur, Mela Anuppanadi, Samayanallur, Vadipatti, S.S. Colony, Usilampatti and Santhaipettai. Three persons from Anna Nagar, who had fever, tested positive.

A 51-year-old man from Vilangudi, who had recently travelled to Ramanathapuram, tested positive.

The Collector said two cases would be cross-verified as they were from Chennai. According to the medical bulletin 13 patients were discharged on Thursday.

While Thoothukudi district recorded six indigenous cases, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts reported five and three indigenous cases respectively. Three fresh cases, including two indigenous cases, were recorded in Kanniyakuamri district.

Tirunelveli has so far recorded 410 cases and Thoothukudi district 395 cases. Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts have reported 111 cases and 108 cases respectively.

Thoothukudi has 125 active cases, Tirunelveli 49 cases and Kanniyakumari 40 cases and Tenkasi 23 cases.

After the Assistant Manager of a private sector bank near Palayamkottai bus stand tested positive, other employees and their family members were isolated and screened.

In Dindigul district, 11 cases were reported, which took its tally to 196. The fresh cases included a 31-year-old woman doctor in Dindigul and a family of five from Reddiarchatram, who had been to Chennai and returned four days ago.

In Theni, three persons with travel history tested positive. They were from Aranmanaipudur and Bodi. In Ramanathapuram, seven fresh cases – four of them indigenous – were reported. In Sivaganga, six persons with travel history tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 50. So far, 35 patients have been discharged.

While two new positive cases were reported in Virudhunagar district, three patients were discharged on Thursday. The number of active cases is 27. Five cases that were added to Virudhunagar district’s tally on Wednesday were cross-notified to other districts.

The district’s tally stands at 154 and the number of discharged patients at 127.