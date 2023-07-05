20 dogs found dead in Tirunelveli, poisoning suspected

July 05, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Around 20 dogs were found dead near Tirunelveli on Wednesday due to suspected poisoning. The dogs were found dead at various places around Mela Karungulam following which some residents alerted the Melapalayam police who suspect miscreants could have poisoned the dogs. “We suspect that the dogs might have been killed by poisoning by anti-social elements. Or it might have been the handiwork of the people whose goats or sheep were possibly bitten by these dogs in the past,” a villager said. The Melapalayam police are investigating.

