20 buses cancelled in Virudhunagar district

19 April 2021 20:23 IST

Plan to operate long- distant night services during day

Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Virudhunagar) has cancelled 20 night mofussil bus services from Tuesday in order to comply with night curfew order.

According to TNSTC sources, the night services have been terminated as the buses could not reach the destinations before 10 p.m.

Among them five services are on Madurai-Rajapalayam-Shencottah route, Madurai-Sivakasi-Kovilpatti 8 services and Madurai-Aruppukottai 4 services.

Similarly, one night service each to Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode are also cancelled.

“We are keeping a close watch on the passenger need during day and will increase the services based on requirement,” an officer said.

With regard to the long distance buses like Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, a decision to operate the buses during day would be taken in consultation with other divisions.

“Since, we do not have time slot to operate the bus during day, we will reschedule the time slot and operate the long-distant buses,” he added.