20 arrested in two weeks

Madurai

21 November 2020 21:50 IST

The city police have arrested 20 anti-social elements in the last two weeks.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said 13 history-sheeters, who were involved in murder and attempts to murder, and seven persons in possession of deadly weapons and engaged in robberies were arrested and remanded.

Advertising

Advertising

Seven anti-rowdy special teams led by Sub-Inspectors of police and supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) were continuously on the job.

A total of 65 persons were detained under Goondas Act this year, and 69 had been arrested.

A total of 29 ganja peddlers were arrested and 352 kg of narcotics substances were seized from them. Similarly, 170 kg of gutka products were seized and 75 persons arrested.

Action against rowdy elements and history-sheeters would continue relentlessly to control their activities, he said.