20 arrested for group clash at Paralachi

A day after, Tiruchuli Deputy Superintendent of Police, R. K. Sasidhar, opened fire in the air to disperse an armed mob at Paralachi on Friday night, the Virudhunagar district police on Saturday booked over 40 persons belonging to two groups under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder.

The police have arrested around 20 persons in two separate cases.

When a group of people from Sengulam were returning home after garlanding the statue of freedom fighter Kattabomman in a convoy of eight vehicles, people belonging to another community attacked the convoy with stones at Paralachi.

Three vehicles were damaged and Sengulam people fled the scene in other vehicles leaving behind the damaged vehicles. The incident is said to have happened around 6.30 p.m.

Later, Sengulam people, who mobilised more strength, were proceeding towards Paralachi to take revenge on the attackers at around 8.15 p.m. However, by then a small group of policemen, led by the DSP, Sasidhar, had rushed to the spot.

When the police tried to stop them, the mob tried to overpower the police. The DSP fired two rounds in the air.

“As the men were armed and situation could have gone worse, had they reached Paralachi in the night, I opened fire in air to force them to disperse,” the DSP said.

Based on a complaint from Sakthi, from Sengulam, the police booked M. Pasupathi Pandian and others from Paralachi for attempt to murder, rioting and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

Based on the complaint of Narikudi Inspector, Jesu, the Paralachi police booked cases against people of Sengulam for rioting, criminal intimidation and preventing the police from discharging their duty.

The police are on the lookout for more accused. Police picketing was continuing in both the villages.