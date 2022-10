ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai: Civil Supplies- Criminal Investigation Department officials seized 2,000 kgs of ration rice that was being smuggled in a cargo vehicle on near Saptur on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths intercepted the vehicle and found 50 bags of ration rice. The team also arrested two accused identified as D. Karthipandi (22) of Jaihindpuram and M. Kadar Hussain (29) of Sellur.