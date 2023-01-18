ADVERTISEMENT

2 tonnes of fishes caught using banned nets seized, auctioned

January 18, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around two tonnes of fishes were seized by Fisheries Department officials from eight boats that were using banned bottom trawling nets in the early hours of Wednesday.

A joint operation by Fisheries Department officials led by Assistant Director (Rameswaram) V. Abdul Kadhar Jailani, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Marine Enforcement Wing was conducted from Tuesday evening. The officials who sailed in an ICG ship inspected four pairs of boats that were using bottom trawling nets to catch fishes from the seabed.

Stating that this was a banned practice of fishing, Mr. Jailani said net of one of the pairs of boats was seized. The catch of all four pairs of boats were also seized and auctioned by the officials.

Mr. Jailani said the registration numbers of the mechanised boats from Pamban and Mandapam were noted down. “These boats would not be issued fishing tokens. Besides, they would not be given concession for diesel for violating the fishing rules,” he added.

