2 test positive in Madurai

Two patients from Madurai district tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday, taking the count to 46 in the district. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from the COVID-19 speciality wing of Government Rajaji Hospital. The two patients who tested positive for the disease were asymptomatic. One of the patients, a 40-year-old woman from Chokkalingapuram in Kottampatti block, did not have any travel history or comorbidity. The second patient who tested positive was a 53-year-old man.

Collector T. G. Vinay said that both the patients had come in contact with COVID-19 positive patients. Among those were discharged was a 11-year-old girl.

