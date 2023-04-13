ADVERTISEMENT

2 quacks held, ‘hospitals’ sealed

April 13, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Department of Health Services have nabbed two quacks and sealed their ‘hospitals’ in Thoothukudi district.

Following complaints to District Collector K. Senthil Raj about quacks running hospitals at Thattapparai and Pudukottai, a surprise check was conducted at the hospitals on Thursday.

While one Chandra (54) from Theni district was running a ‘clinic’ at Thattapparai, Kanthappan (78) was giving allopathic treatment to patients at his ‘hospital’. Since both Chandra and Kanthappan are not qualified medical practitioners, they were arrested and the hospitals sealed.

