2 lakh folk artistes to get ID cards for getting aid in this fiscal year: Vagai Chandrasekar

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 31, 2022 18:26 IST

Chairman of Tamil Nadu Iyal, Isai, Nataka Mantram Vagai Chandrasekhar hands over assistance to a folk artiste in the presence of Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and Mayor P.M. Saravanan on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Iyal, Isai, Nataka Mantram will issue identity cards to over two lakh folk artistes in this fiscal year as the card is essential for getting benefits extended by the government, its chairman Vagai Chandrasekar has said.

Distributing welfare assistance of ₹10,000 each to 120 folk artistes from Tirunelveli region in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu here on Monday, Mr. Chandrasekar said the Mantram was according highest priority to distributing ID cards to the folk artistes across State as they could avail themselves of the benefits only with this card. The State had around seven lakh folk artistes, and registration of at least two lakh artistes would be completed in this financial year. The remaining artistes would be given the ID cards in phases.

“Since we are conducting special camps in every region to register the names and give ID cards, the beneficiaries need not approach middlemen. Our officials will visit even the aged folk artistes in their houses to register their names and issue the cards,” Mr. Chandrasekar said. Schools and colleges would be encouraged to give chances to folk artistes to exhibit their talents during special occasions like annual day or graduation day.

When asked about the denial of permission for the folk artistes to stage their events at night, he said the Mantram would address this issue prevailing in a few districts.

Mr. Chandrasekar also handed over ₹25,000 each to the families of six deceased folk artistes and ₹1 lakh to ‘Kalai Mamani’ award winning folk artistes.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and Mayor P.M. Saravanan were also present.

