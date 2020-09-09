2 lakh catla fingerlings released in Tamirabharani

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish releasing catla fingerlings in Tamirabharani in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish released over 2 lakh catla fingerlings in the Tamirabharani on Wednesday.

As the Minister for Fisheries D. Jayakumar had announced in the Assembly that native fish fingerlings would be released in the Cauvery, Bhavani and Tamirabharani to enrich inland fisheries, the catla fingerlings were released in the Tamirabharani at Kallidaikurichi on Wednesday.

“The fingerlings that were hatched in the government fish farm at Manimuthar have been stocked in the Tamirabharani. Since fishing in perennial rivers is a prime source of income for thousands of families while ensuring protein-rich food for the consumers, this effort will augment inland fishers’ income,” Ms. Shilpa said.

Ambasamudram MLA R. Murugaia Pandian, Regional Joint Director of Fisheries Chandra and others were present.