2 killed, 18 injured in road accident

TENKASI

29 October 2020 20:01 IST

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and 18 others injured in a road accident at Puliyangudi on Thursday when a cargo auto in which they were travelling overturned.

More than 20 persons from Vellaanakkottai were returning home after offering prayer in a temple at Kottamalaiyar. When they were crossing Naavalsaalai, the cargo auto overturned and S. Sundarammal, 65, and Manickam, 45, were killed on the spot.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to government hospitals at Puliyangudi and Tenkasi and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The condition of one of them was reportedly critical.

Puliyangudi police have registered a case.