2 kg of ganja seized

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 26, 2022 17:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Four men - S.Veeramani, 19, of Thadikombu, P. Sivaperumal, 24, of Nilakottai, R. Sathish Kumaran, 29, V. Thangaraj, 32, of Kerala - and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on the charge of possessing two kg of ganja near Vellode on Thursday night. According to Ambathurai police, a team attached to the Dindigul SP office found a group of ganja peddlers and buyers near railway gate in Vellode and seized ganja from them. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app