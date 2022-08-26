Madurai

2 kg of ganja seized

Four men - S.Veeramani, 19, of Thadikombu, P. Sivaperumal, 24, of Nilakottai, R. Sathish Kumaran, 29, V. Thangaraj, 32, of Kerala - and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on the charge of possessing two kg of ganja near Vellode on Thursday night. According to Ambathurai police, a team attached to the Dindigul SP office found a group of ganja peddlers and buyers near railway gate in Vellode and seized ganja from them. A case has been registered.


