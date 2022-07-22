2 kg of ambergris seized, 6 held

NAGERCOIL

Forest personnel have seized 2 kg of ambergris even as it was about to be taken to Mumbai by train and arrested six persons in this connection.

Even as the Mumbai-bound Nagercoil – Mumbai Express train was about to leave Nagercoil Junction on Friday, the Government Railway Police and the forest personnel, who entered an air-conditioned coach, checked the baggage of a youth in the coach and seized ambergris weighing about 2 kg.

When he was grilled by the forest personnel, he was identified as Dhinakaran, 36, of Thadikkaarankonam. Based on the information extracted from Dhinakaran, the forest personnel also picked up Arun of Peruvilai, Mahesh of Keezha Peruvilai, Dileep Kumar of Parvathipuram, Sathish of Aasaaripallam and Thangaraj of Thammaththukonam for interrogation as they had a role in the smuggling of ambergris.

Further investigations are on.