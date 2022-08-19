2 held with fake currency notes

Special Correspondent SANKARANKOVIL
August 19, 2022 20:15 IST

Police detained two persons with counterfeit currency notes with a face value of ₹3 lakh here on Friday.

The police said two persons riding a bike with Chennai registration number were picked-up during a vehicle check conducted near Sankarankovil municipality on Friday. When the police checked the two-wheeler, they found six packs of ₹500 notes, with a face value of ₹3 lakh.

 Upon checking it, the police found it to be counterfeit currency notes and detained Nagarajan of Nandambakkam and Khaja Nasmudeen of Sankarankovil, now living in Chennai.

 “After being arrested in a fake currency note racket in Chennai, they had been enlarged on bail. Hence, they had come to Sankarankovil to circulate the counterfeit currency notes here,” said the police.

 Further investigations are on.

