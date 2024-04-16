ADVERTISEMENT

2 held for murdering woman, hacking her daughter

April 16, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Shencottai police have arrested two youth for allegedly murdering a woman and hacking her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said S. Pavithra, 24, of Rajiv Nagar near Periyapillaivalasai under Shencottai police station was married to a youth from Mela Meignanapuram a few years ago. Following frequent domestic quarrel between the couple, Pavithra left her husband and was living in her mother’s house with her 3-year-old daughter.

 When Pavithra was working in a shop at Kuththukkalvalasai, one Suresh, 25, of the same area, who is also working in the shop as load-man, wanted to marry Pavithra. However, her mother Gomathi opposed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Agitated over this, Suresh and his cousin Maris, 20, went to Pavithra’s house on Monday night and asked Gomathi to give her consent to marry her daughter. When Gomathi refused, Suresh and Maris hacked Gomathi and Pavithra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Even though the victims were rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Gomathi succumbed to her injures on Tuesday and Pavithra is undergoing treatment.

 Shencottai police have arrested Suresh and Maris.

MATTER ENDS

PAJS

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US