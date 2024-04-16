GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2 held for murdering woman, hacking her daughter

April 16, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Shencottai police have arrested two youth for allegedly murdering a woman and hacking her daughter.

 Police said S. Pavithra, 24, of Rajiv Nagar near Periyapillaivalasai under Shencottai police station was married to a youth from Mela Meignanapuram a few years ago. Following frequent domestic quarrel between the couple, Pavithra left her husband and was living in her mother’s house with her 3-year-old daughter.

 When Pavithra was working in a shop at Kuththukkalvalasai, one Suresh, 25, of the same area, who is also working in the shop as load-man, wanted to marry Pavithra. However, her mother Gomathi opposed it.

 Agitated over this, Suresh and his cousin Maris, 20, went to Pavithra’s house on Monday night and asked Gomathi to give her consent to marry her daughter. When Gomathi refused, Suresh and Maris hacked Gomathi and Pavithra.

 Even though the victims were rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Gomathi succumbed to her injures on Tuesday and Pavithra is undergoing treatment.

 Shencottai police have arrested Suresh and Maris.

