2 ganja peddlers arrested

Special Correspondent Madurai
September 06, 2022 22:14 IST

Two ganja peddlers have been detained for violating their bonds promising good conduct.

A statement from Madurai Rural District Police said that M. Ranjith Kumar and S. Muthuraman of Tirumangalam, who were involved in ganga selling in the past, were made to execute bonds for good conduct in July. However, they were arrested on August 11 in S.S. Colony for ganja peddling. Consequently, the RDO, Tirumangalam, ordered their detention for one year.

Meanwhile, three minor boys were picked up by Silaiman police for attempt to murder of K. Mathiyazhagan, 50, of Keeladi on Monday.

Police said Mathiyazhagan while riding a motorbike hit the bike of the accused including M. Soundararjan of Basiyapuram. Enraged by this, the accused assaulted him with an iron rod. Mathiyazhagan was admitted to Government Rajaji hospital. Silaiman police are on the lookout for Soundararajan.

