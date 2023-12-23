‘₹2-crore worth cath lab in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital damaged’

December 23, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - Thoothukudi

The ₹2-crore worth catheterization lab of the Department of Cardiology of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital has been severely damaged in the flood, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

Addressing reporters here, after inspecting the hospital, Mr. Subramanian said mobile medical teams had been pressed into service in the flood-hit Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts. Around, 190 mobile medical teams had been deployed in the worst-hit Thoothukudi district to screen and treat the affected persons.

Moreover, medical camps were being organised and 67,000 persons were screened through the 2,882 medical camps held in four districts on Thursday.

The Minister said the hospital was inundated, as it was located on a low-lying area, forcing its administration to shift the patients and the small medical equipment to the first floor of the building. Since the kitchen was flooded, food was being prepared on the first floor.

He further said that technicians from Chennai had been roped in to fix technical issues at the lab.

The Minister said stagnant rainwater in primary health centres and government hospitals across the district would be drained within the next few days.