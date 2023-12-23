GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘₹2-crore worth cath lab in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital damaged’

December 23, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau
Food being served to people sheltered at a mosque in Paattapaththu near Tirunelveli town.

Food being served to people sheltered at a mosque in Paattapaththu near Tirunelveli town. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The ₹2-crore worth catheterization lab of the Department of Cardiology of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital has been severely damaged in the flood, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

Addressing reporters here, after inspecting the hospital, Mr. Subramanian said mobile medical teams had been pressed into service in the flood-hit Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts. Around, 190 mobile medical teams had been deployed in the worst-hit Thoothukudi district to screen and treat the affected persons.

Moreover, medical camps were being organised and 67,000 persons were screened through the 2,882 medical camps held in four districts on Thursday.

The Minister said the hospital was inundated, as it was located on a low-lying area, forcing its administration to shift the patients and the small medical equipment to the first floor of the building. Since the kitchen was flooded, food was being prepared on the first floor.

He further said that technicians from Chennai had been roped in to fix technical issues at the lab.

The Minister said stagnant rainwater in primary health centres and government hospitals across the district would be drained within the next few days.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.