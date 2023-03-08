ADVERTISEMENT

₹2-crore loans given to 50 SHGs in Ramanathapuram

March 08, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Johny Tom Varghese hands over a loan cheque to members of a self-help group in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Wednesday distributed loans to the tune of ₹2 crore to 50 women self-help groups.

Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission organised various competitions for the SHG members. The Collector gave away certificates to the winners.

He also distributed ₹2-crore loans to the SHGs, given by the district lead bank, Indian Overseas Bank. He assured them that SHG members would get loans through banks to become entrepreneurs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead Bank Manager Karthikeyan, and Assistant Project Officers of Rural Livelihood Mission Saravanapandian and Krishnan were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US