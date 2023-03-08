₹2-crore loans given to 50 SHGs in Ramanathapuram

March 08, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Wednesday distributed loans to the tune of ₹2 crore to 50 women self-help groups.

Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission organised various competitions for the SHG members. The Collector gave away certificates to the winners.

He also distributed ₹2-crore loans to the SHGs, given by the district lead bank, Indian Overseas Bank. He assured them that SHG members would get loans through banks to become entrepreneurs.

Lead Bank Manager Karthikeyan, and Assistant Project Officers of Rural Livelihood Mission Saravanapandian and Krishnan were present.