1996 batch reunites through Zoom

24 August 2021 21:47 IST

Madurai

It was a moment of nostalgia and happiness for about 70 members of the 1996 batch of the TVS School when they came together for a virtual reunion recently.

Though the batchmates have conducted a number of reunions in the past in cities, including Chennai and Bengaluru, this one was special as it was the 25th one. They met through Zoom for about 6 hours and celebrated the ‘silver jubilee’ meeting with laughs and a lot of enthusiasm.

As a special initiative, teachers from the batch also took part in it. Testimonials from batchmates and old pictures were also presented to rekindle the memories of their 90s. They hoped to get back together and meet in person, once the pandemic slows down.