Madurai

1996 batch reunites through Zoom

Madurai

It was a moment of nostalgia and happiness for about 70 members of the 1996 batch of the TVS School when they came together for a virtual reunion recently.

Though the batchmates have conducted a number of reunions in the past in cities, including Chennai and Bengaluru, this one was special as it was the 25th one. They met through Zoom for about 6 hours and celebrated the ‘silver jubilee’ meeting with laughs and a lot of enthusiasm.

As a special initiative, teachers from the batch also took part in it. Testimonials from batchmates and old pictures were also presented to rekindle the memories of their 90s. They hoped to get back together and meet in person, once the pandemic slows down.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2021 9:48:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/1996-batch-reunites-through-zoom/article36086120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY