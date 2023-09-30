1990 batch students of OCPM Girls Higher Secondary School in Madurai walk down the memory lane

September 30, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Madurai

The 1990 batch students of OCPM Girls Higher Secondary School, Madurai, organised a reunion - “Ananda Sangamam” on Saturday. According to a press release, about 70 of them, who were located in different locations and serving as doctors, engineers, teachers and entrepreneurs met here. Utilising the opportunity, they honoured their teachers, planted saplings at the school campus and also donated a token sum to the institution. The 33 years of friendship should continue and the teachers appealed to their former students to regularly meet and interact. The alumnus also assured to render yeomen service to the society, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.