1990 batch students of OCPM Girls Higher Secondary School in Madurai walk down the memory lane

September 30, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Madurai

The 1990 batch students of OCPM Girls Higher Secondary School, Madurai, organised a reunion - “Ananda Sangamam” on Saturday. According to a press release, about 70 of them, who were located in different locations and serving as doctors, engineers, teachers and entrepreneurs met here. Utilising the opportunity, they honoured their teachers, planted saplings at the school campus and also donated a token sum to the institution. The 33 years of friendship should continue and the teachers appealed to their former students to regularly meet and interact. The alumnus also assured to render yeomen service to the society, the release added.