March 17, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

A total of 199 polling booths in the six assembly constituencies in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency were identified as ‘sensitive,’ said P.N. Sridhar, Kanniyakumari Collector and District Election Officer

Speaking to the press at Collectorate on Sunday, he said, Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency which comprises six assembly constituencies – Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode and Killiyoor, would have a total of 1,698 polling booths.

The total number of voters in the six assembly constituencies is 15,55,096. Kanniyakumari district has 3,406 control units, 4,937 EVMs and 2,254 VVPAT machines.

In addition to the Lok Sabha election, 545 control units, 542 EVMs and 516 VVPAT machines will be used for the Vilavancode assembly by-election, he added.

Following the implementation of Model Code of Conduct, three flying squads and monitoring team each in six assembly constituency are deployed.

Thoothukudi

Following the implementation of Model Code of Conduct, works of removing posters of political parties stuck on public and private walls were started.

G. Lakshmipathi, Thoothukudi Collector and District Election Officer, said, the photos/portraits of leaders in all government offices would be removed within 72 hours from the implementation of Model Code of Conduct.

Further, the rooms of mayor, deputy mayor, president were all locked and the vehicles that were used by them handed over to the Collector office.

The public can register complaints regarding the election with the 24-hour control room through the toll-free number- 1800-599-1960 or through the WhatsApp number 94864-54714.

