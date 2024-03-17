GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

199 ‘sensitive’ polling booths identified in Kanniyakumari district: Collector

March 17, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation workers removing graffiti of political parties on public walls in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Corporation workers removing graffiti of political parties on public walls in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A total of 199 polling booths in the six assembly constituencies in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency were identified as ‘sensitive,’ said P.N. Sridhar, Kanniyakumari Collector and District Election Officer 

Speaking to the press at Collectorate on Sunday, he said, Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency which comprises six assembly constituencies – Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode and Killiyoor, would have a total of 1,698 polling booths. 

The total number of voters in the six assembly constituencies is 15,55,096. Kanniyakumari district has 3,406 control units, 4,937 EVMs and 2,254 VVPAT machines.  

In addition to the Lok Sabha election, 545 control units, 542 EVMs and 516 VVPAT machines will be used for the Vilavancode assembly by-election, he added.  

Following the implementation of Model Code of Conduct, three flying squads and monitoring team each in six assembly constituency are deployed.  

Thoothukudi 

Following the implementation of Model Code of Conduct, works of removing posters of political parties stuck on public and private walls were started.  

G. Lakshmipathi, Thoothukudi Collector and District Election Officer, said, the photos/portraits of leaders in all government offices would be removed within 72 hours from the implementation of Model Code of Conduct.  

Further, the rooms of mayor, deputy mayor, president were all locked and the vehicles that were used by them handed over to the Collector office.  

The public can register complaints regarding the election with the 24-hour control room through the toll-free number- 1800-599-1960 or through the WhatsApp number 94864-54714.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.