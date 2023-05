May 07, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A total of 1,978 students took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. According to data released by officials, there were five centres, including Syed Ammal Engineering College, Krishna International School, and 25 students were absent.

In neighbouring Sivaganga, 1,793 students appeared for the examination in Karaikudi, Sivaganga and Tirupuvanam towns. There were 50 absentees in the district.