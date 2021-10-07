197 relief centres identified as Ramanathapuram gears up for NE monsoon

RAMANATHAPURAM

07 October 2021 20:33 IST

Administration has in hand all machinery that can be use in case of emegency

A total of 197 relief centres including 92 schools, 17 colleges and 53 kalyana mandapams among others were ready to accommodate the public, who lived in low lying areas, said senior officer and District Monitoring Officer Dharmendra Pratap Yadav here on Thursday.

The officer presided over a meeting organised by the Department of Disaster Management at the Ramanathapuram District Collectorate in the presence of DRO A. M. Kamatchi Ganesan, who is holding additional charge as the District Collector.

The officials said that ahead of the North East Monsoon, the State government had instructed the officials to be ready to face the challenges that may arise out of the situation.

As per the order, the meeting discussed the various low lying areas in the district. According to the officials, there were 39 such locations, which had in the past been inundated due to flooding. Apart from posting 15 officers in the rank of Deputy Collectors in the 15 zones, the district had also identified 3,500 rescue members to be positioned across the 429 panchayats.

The meeting was informed that the administration had 107 JCBs, 55 generator sets, 4,813 electric poles, 125 transformers, 39 saw-cutters, 16,750 sand bags and 12,650 bamboo poles, which may be used in case of any emergencies.

The public can inform about any breakdown of power, fall of trees, tank breach or flooding at 1077, which would be monitored round-the-clock.

Earlier, Mr. Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, accompanied by Additional Collector K. J. Praveen Kumar inspected R. S. Mangalam Big Tank, PHC, in the locality and among others.

He appealed to the public not to venture out during rains and suggested that the officials should frequently update the fishermen community about the weather forecast and ensure that they were off the sea.