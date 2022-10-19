197 police constables complete training

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 19, 2022 21:35 IST

New recruits of Grade II Constables during the passing out parade held at the Armed Reserve Police Ground in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The passing out parade of 197 police constables, who have completed their training at the Temporary Police Recruit School,was held at the Armed Reserve Ground in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Braj Kishore Ravi, Director General of Police (Fire Services), reviewed the ceremonial march past and took the salute.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) Rupesh Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police and Principal of the Temporary Police Recruit School S. Baskaran, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Vice Principal of the Temporary Police Recruit School Anandraj presided over the function.

The constables were imparted training on various aspects including, law, firing and physical exercise. Top three performers in these training were awarded medals and certificates of appreciation.

