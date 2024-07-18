195 recovered mobile phones returned to owners

Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan on Thursday handed over 100 recovered mobile phones to the owners who had lost their gadgets.

In a simple function held at the District Police Office, Mr. Silambarasan handed over the recovered mobile phones worth ₹19.62 lakh to their owners in the presence of Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Karthikeyan and Inspector V. Rama.

Mr. Silambarasan said the public, after losing their mobile phones, should register their complaints in Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) through https://www.ceir.gov.in, the portal of Department of Telecom. The complaint would be forwarded to the cyber crime section for appropriate action.

The SP also urged the public not to fall prey to the cyber crimes by responding to unknown online links they would receive from unknown sources in the guise of lottery win, online job etc.

Ms. Rama said the public could register their complaints relating to cyber crimes through 1930 or https://cybercrime.gov.in/ in case of cyber bullying or online fraud.

In a similar event held in Thoothukudi, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan handed over 95 mobile phones, worth about ₹15 lakh and ₹76 lakh cash to those who had lost their money to online fraudsters.

Following complaints from 27 persons who had lost their money to online fraud, the cyber crime police obtained orders from the court to freeze the accounts of the fraudsters and recovered ₹76.25 lakh from the accounts to be disbursed to the victims.

The police also recovered and returned 95 mobile phones.

“We’ve so far recovered 970 mobile phones worth ₹1.06 crore,” Dr. Balaji Saravanan said.

