19,443 students to get free cycles in Virudunagar

Virudhunagar

05 February 2021 20:16 IST

Collector R. Kannan informed that 19,443 students studying in eleventh standard (Plus one) in government and government aided schools in the district would get free cycles valued at ₹7.66 crore here on Friday.

In a press release, he said that for the benefit of the school students, the government has been giving free uniforms, bus passes, bags, books and among others. To ensure that the students reached the schools from their dwellings without any difficulty, the government had provided cycles.

The district has 8,576 boys and 10,867 girl students studying in plus one. They would get the free cycles for the 2020-21 in phases now.