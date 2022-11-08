194 cases booked in 4 southern districts on Thevar guru puja day

The Hindu Bureau Madurai
November 08, 2022 20:53 IST

Hundreds throng Goripalayam Junction in Madurai to pay respects to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Police have registered 194 cases for violations of prohibitory order in the four districts of Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga during Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja.

According to police, Madurai district police have registered 100 cases for rash driving and for violation of various provisions of Motor Vehicles Act.

“We have booked all the vehicles in which the people were involved in rash driving, overloading, sitting on the bonnet or over the roof of vehicles,” said Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Asra Garg.

Similarly, Sivaganga district has registered 39 cases, followed by Ramanthapuram 36 and Virudhunagar 19 for the violations that were reported on October 30.

The police had given warned people of stringent action against those violation the prohibitory order issued under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure ahead of guru puja.

The police had also registered 62 cases -- 41 in Madurai and 21 in Sivaganga districts -- during the Maruthu brothers death anniversary.

Earlier, the police in southern districts had registered 109 cases -- Ramanathapuram 55, Madurai 31, Virudhunagar 15 and Sivaganga 8 -- for the violations reported on Immanuel Sekaran memorial day on September 11.

