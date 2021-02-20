₹193.95 crore crop loan of farmers waived off

Virudhunagar

20 February 2021 20:35 IST

₹17.66 crore compensation is being disbursed in Virudhunagar

A total of 26,275 farmers will benefit to the tune of ₹193.95 crore following the announcement made by the State Government on waiver of crop loan got through cooperative societies.

Similarly, the process of depositing compensation into the bank accounts of farmers who faced crop loss during Cyclones Nivar and Burevi was under way, said Collector R. Kannan, while speaking at the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held here on Friday.

Officials said that 19 direct paddy purchasing centres have been sanctioned and paddy was being procured directly from the farmers.

However, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam leader N. A. Ramachandra Raja, complained that officials from regulated markets were intercepting vehicles carrying harvested crops and were insisting them to pay cess.

“When farmers produce their land and cultivation related documents, the officials insist on them producing the identity cards given for farmers. The Government has not issued any identity card to farmers,” he complained.

The Collector promised to look into the issue.

He also sought the Collector to issue orders for diversion of cane cultivated in the district to Theni as the private sugarmill in Tenkasi was yet to start crushing. “Under the Sugar Control Act, only if the Collector orders permission for diversion of sugarcane, the farmers can take them to other mills,” he said.

The Collector said that Taluk-level committees comprising officials from the Departments of Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture and Forest have been formed to make joint inspection of farms whenever wild animals damage agricultural and horticultural crops.

Farmers may approach those committees seeking compensation for crops damaged by wild animals, he said.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Joint Director, Agriculture, S. Uthandaraman, Personal Assistant (Agriculture), Sankar S. Narayanan, Joint Registrar (Cooperative Societies), Dilipkumar, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) Arunachalakani, Deputy Director (horticulture), Radhakrishnan, were among those who were present.