190 relief centres to be set up for people from low-lying areas: Madurai Collector

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspecting water flow in Vaigai river at Alwarpuram in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

ADVERTISEMENT

With water level in Vaigai dam standing at 70.01 feet against the maximum capacity of 71 feet and more than 50% of irrigation tanks brimming with water ahead of the Northeast Monsoon, Madurai district administration is fully geared up to mitigate rain-related problems.

After inspecting a drill by Fire and Rescue Services personnel in rescuing people from marooned areas here on Thursday, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said officials were ready to open 190 relief centres within one hour from the time of need arising. He inspected one of the model relief centre set up at CEOA School in Kosakulam, where beds, foodgrains and cooking vessels were kept ready.

“One model relief centre would be set up in each taluk in the district. The role of individual officials in organising things and acting fast has been made clear to avoid delay,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from officials of Revenue and Police departments, local bodies and Fire and Rescue Services would be involved in providing all succour to the people affected by rain and flood.

“People would be shifted from marooned areas to safe places swiftly,” he added.

Dr. Sekhar said 27 low-lying areas along the Vaigai river had been identified. The entire inflow into Vaigai dam was being released through the river.

“At present, 7,000 cusecs of water is being released. Since the river can take up to one lakh cusecs, no major disturbances would be faced when 60,000 cusecs is released into the river,” he said.

It was unusual that 50% of the tanks had 100% storage and 25% of the tanks had water up to 75% of their storage capacity at this time of year, the Collector said.

Special teams had been formed to maintain round-the-clock vigil on the tanks. Efforts were being taken to strengthen the tank bunds to avoid any breaches. Similarly, desilting of drainage channels would be taken up to avoid clogging of channels during rain, he said.

Adequate quantity of medicines had been kept ready at government hospitals and primary health centres. With the threat of dengue outbreak looming large, mosquito-breeding checkers were making door-to-door visits.

“Fogging activity would be intensified in the coming days. Similarly, Madurai Corporation would take up temporary restoration of roads that had been dug up for laying underground drainage pipelines,” Dr. Sekhar added.