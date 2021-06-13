Madurai

190 kg of ganja, pistol with 5 rounds seized in Madurai

Special Correspondent Madurai 13 June 2021 15:32 IST
Updated: 13 June 2021 15:34 IST

Madurai City Police on Sunday seized 190 kg of ganja, a pistol and five rounds of bullets and arrested three persons, including relatives of a gangster, Vellaikali, at Avaniyapuram.

The police identified the accused as two brothers, Boominathan and Solai, relatives of Vellaikali and an auto-driver, Marimuthu.

The police are on the lookout for few other accused in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, Sub-Inspector of Police, Thandeeswaran of Avaniyapuram police, intercepted a motorbike, on which the brothers were riding, and an auto-rickshaw.

The team found that they were smuggling 60 kg of ganja. Upon investigation, the police found that they had hidden another 130 kg of ganja in a house at Tirupathi Nagar extension and seized it.

The police found that the accused were in possession of a pistol, purportedly made in Italy, with five rounds and ₹ 1 lakh. Besides, the two-wheeler and the autorickshaw were also seized.

The police has already seized three small arms from other members of the Vellaikali gang in the past.

