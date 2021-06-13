190 kg of ganja, pistol seized in Madurai

Madurai

13 June 2021 19:31 IST

Madurai City Police have seized 190 kg of ganja, a pistol and five rounds of bullets and arrested three persons, including relatives of a gangster, Vellaikali, at Avaniapuram here on Sunday.

The police identified the accused as brothers M. Boominathan, 21, and M. Solai, 34, relatives of Vellaikali and an autorickshaw driver, Marimuthu. The police are on the lookout for a few others in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanmugam, Inspector of Police G. Pethuraj and Sub-Inspectors Thandeeswaran intercepted a motorcycle the brothers were riding and an autorickshaw. The team found 60 kg of ganja in their possession. Upon investigation, the police found that they had hidden another 130 kg of ganja in a house at Tirupathi Nagar Extension and seized it.

The police found that the accused were in possession of a pistol, purportedly made in Italy, with two magazines, five rounds and ₹ 1 lakh. Besides, the two-wheeler and the autorickshaw were also seized.

The police have already seized three small arms from other members of the Vellaikali gang in the past.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajasekaran appreciated the team.